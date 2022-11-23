Lady Tigers Basketball Take Victory over Madison

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team was in action for the Hall of Fame game against Madison Academic, on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022. This was a good chance for the Lady Tigers to get live action in before the start of the new campaign. Lexington was able to put together a good plan and executed it during the game as the Lady Tigers went on to take the win by a final score of 56-26.

Lexington posted 16 points in the first quarter and held Madison to six points. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers added another 14 points to the scoreboard, as Madison was only able to add ten points to their total. The halftime score of the game was 30-16, in favor of Lexington High School. After intermission, Lexington recorded 19 points in the third quarter and Madison Academic could only secure seven points. The fourth and final quarter saw the Lady Tigers tack on another seven points and hold Madison Academic to three points in the quarter on their way to taking the win on the night.

On the night, Lexington was able to record five made three-point shots in the game and added another 20 two-point baskets. The Lady Tigers went to the foul line seven times in the game and only came away with one successful basket.

Leading the way in points scored for the Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. She accounted for 24 of Lexington’s points. Both Holly Bartholomew and Holly Simons each secured eight points apiece. The duo of Alaysia Belew and Shay Hollingsworth recorded six points each for Lexington. Kaitlyn Brown and…

For complete coverage, see the November 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

