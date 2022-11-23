A SHHS Physical Science Class Studies Forensics

Article by Steve Corlew-

A “crime” has been committed, and the students of Michelle Lyons’ Physical Science class are investigating. The students are getting a chance to put into practice what they have been learning in the classroom.

“I want the kids to have fun,” Lyons said. “It is a fun way to experiment with physical and chemical properties.”

The “crime” the students must solve is a stockroom vandalism at the spa. The students have a list of suspects. They will collect and test evidence and then present their findings pointing to a possible guilty party.

The “crime” was a mess in the stockroom where fluffy new towels were pulled off the shelves and dumped on the floor, a new manikin that was scheduled to be put in the waiting area to help sell products was seriously damaged with scissors, and a…

For complete coverage, see the November 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

