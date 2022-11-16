Veterans Were Honored in Ceremonies Around Henderson County

Article by Steve Corlew-

Veterans were honored throughout the county this past weekend with speeches, parades and ceremonies honoring those who have served our country.

World War II veteran Thomas Whitwell was the grand marshal for the Veterans Day parade in Lexington. The Scotts Hill High School band played “Your A Grand Ole Flag” as the parade made its way down Main Street. The Lexington High School Junior ROTC also marched in the parade.

“One thing we must not do is forget the men and women that have served our community so gallantly,” Retired Major General Dan Wood told the crowd at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Henderson County Courthouse.

A native of Henderson County, Major Gen. Wood enlisted in the Army in 1961 and later served as a sergeant in Vietnam. After joining the Tennessee National Guard, Wood completed officer candidate school. He then rose through the ranks to serve as Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard.

“We are here today to celebrate Veteran’s Day and to celebrate the men and women who have worn the uniform,” Gen. Wood told the crowd.

General Wood gave a brief history of Veterans Day, starting with the end of World War I and the celebration of Armistice Day.

“To the veterans, this day was set forth for us. On this date 124 years ago, the armistice was signed,” Wood stated.

In 1954 President Eisenhower declared it Veterans Day to honor all that served.

Henderson County has had its share of heroes and General Wood reminded everyone of the monuments on the court square.

If you look at the monument, one surname stands out. The Powers family lost a member in every war since the Civil War, General Wood observed.

The general also reminded everyone what a small world it is sometimes. In World War II, Bud Crocket and Roy Lewis had been shot down and captured in Germany. They were POWs in the same camp. As Allied troops over ran the camps and freed the POWs, Henderson Countian…

