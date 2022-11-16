Lexington Well Represented In All-Region Selections

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School football team was mentioned multiple times when it came to Region 6-4A All-Region selections for this season. The Tigers had multiple players selected in individual awards for the 2022 season, as well as numerous selections for first team awards, also.

Taking the Player of the Year award for Region 6-4A was Lexington’s own Isiah McClaine. McClaine has been a driving force for the success of the Lexington High School Tigers football program this year.

Winning the Offensive Lineman of the Year award for Region 6-4A was Deonte Williamson of Lexington High School.

The Region 6-4A Defensive Back of the Year award was presented to Rocky Hurley, also representing the Big Red Tigers football team.

Trinces “TJ” Hart was selected as the Linebacker of the Year in Region 6-4A, an award he split with a Chester County High School linebacker on the season.

Another Tiger who was selected to an individual award in Region 6-4A this season was Logan Lewis. Lewis was named the Kicker of the Year in the region.

There were multiple Lexington players that were named to the Region 6-4A 1st Team offense. Those players from Lexington High School were Jakob Davis, selected as a running back, Harley Allen, selected as a Tight End/H, and Dylan Scott, selected as an offensive lineman.

On the opposite side of the ball, the 1st Team defense selections from Lexington High School were plentiful, as well. Davion Massey was selected as a defensive back, along with Noah Wood, who also was selected as a defensive back. Both Jaquan Keel and Elijah McCann were each selected as linebackers from Lexington High School. Kolhbi Hart rounded out the selections for the Tigers on the Region 6-4A 1st Team defense, as he was selected as a defensive lineman from Lexington High School.

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

