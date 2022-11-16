Lady Lions Soccer Players Participate in All-Star Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions soccer team was represented in each match of the West TN All-Stars activities held in Milan, Tennessee last Saturday, November 5, 2022. Members of area squads were selected by participating schools, as well as coaching selections per voting ballot by schools.

Scotts Hill Lady Lion seniors selected to participate in the Senior All-Stars match were Layla Adams and Lillian Richardson. These ladies donned different color jerseys and took the field to battle on separate teams. Both ladies put forth valiant efforts with their teams to represent their school even when competing against each other.

Underclassmen selected to the Rising Stars Match were Kelcey Roach and Liberty Knowles. Head coach CJ Kapp was selected to coach the home squad for the Rising Stars match. “Coaching to play against girls that I have coached all season was different, but a good experience to also see them on the opposing side of the field utilizing techniques taught in our regular season. The group of young ladies I coached for the match, being some of the very ladies we played against, had a different feel, but…

