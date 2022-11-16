HCBOE Approves Beecham’s Contract

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education unanimously approved the contract for a new director of schools, November 10.

The board had agreed to offer Lexington High School counselor Danny Beecham the position last month. He was one of four candidates seeking the position.

Current Director Steve Wilkinson will be retiring in January 2023.

‘I want to thank Mr. Beecham for coming and hopefully we can enter into a contract with him,” board chairman Tommy Gordon said. “He and Mr. (Steve) Wilkinson can continue to guide our system. We have a strong academic standing in the state and we want to keep it that way. That is a credit to you and your administration Mr. Wilkinson.”

“I appreciate the comments, but it has been a team effort,” Wilkinson said.

Gordon discussed the contract with board members noting that the Henderson County School System is behind other systems in director’s compensation.

Gordon said one of the stipulations built in the contract would help remedy that over time. “

“If any personnel in the system gets raises, the director will…

