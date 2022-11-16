Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Soon

Article Submitted-

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s 2022-23 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, November 19. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (November 19-December 4 only), and Unit D-one per season (November 19-25 only).

In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. The statewide bag limit of two antlered deer applies in Unit CWD. However, the statewide bag limit of…

For complete coverage, see the November 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!