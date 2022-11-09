Scotts Hill Board Discusses Water Grants and Projects

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill Board of Aldermen spent much of their two-hour session discussing water department grants and projects during the regular board meeting, November 7, 2022.

“We have the best workers right now, and dedicated workers,” Mayor Woody Capley told the board. “I call them a team, because it is everybody.”

“If somebody is out of water, these guys will not hesitate. If they have to stay all night to get the water back on, they will,” Capley added. “I’ve been very impressed.”

The board did table a resolution that would provide financial assistance for water bills through the Southwest Human Resources Agency. The board delayed approval of the resolution while they studied the program.

How the program works and would affect the system’s billing was the main cause of concern. The board will try to gather more information and take another look at the program at its next regular meeting.

General Manager Clayton Alexander updated the board on the multiple phases of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) grant. The Decatur County Commission gave their approval to the project last month. Scotts Hill is trying to establish an emergency connection to the Decaturville water system. The project has been under consideration by the board for the past several months and was finally broken down into three phases.

The first phase will connect the Scotts Hill system to Decaturville. A second phase would add a connection from Decaturville to the Parsons Water System and finally a third phase would add…

