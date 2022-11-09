Local Middle School Players Compete in All-Star Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

Over the past weekend on Saturday November 5, 2022, local middle school football players were represented in the West Tennessee Centennial Bank Middle School Football All-Star game. The South team was comprised of ten schools: Lexington Middle School, Henderson County North, Henderson County South, Camden, Decatur County, Huntingdon, Bruceton, Waverly, Stewart County, and Paris Inman. Members who represented Henderson County North were Aiden Seaton, Micah Hughuely, Jonathan Pritchard, and Aiden Milholen. Representing the Henderson County South football team was Liam Carrizales, Tayron Jiminez, Easton Thompson, and Gage Bufford. Players that represented Lexington Middle School were Brady McEarl, Cameron Smith, Elye Pearson, Austin Evans, and Noah McCrury.

The South Team dominated the football game from start to finish with the final score being 30-0. Players from all three schools contributed with big plays on both sides of the ball. Elye Pearson from LMS and Jonathan Pritchard handled the quarterback duties for the South Team and controlled the offense all night long. On the first series of the game, Lexington Middle’s own Brady McEarl set the tone with four carries leading to the first touchdown of the night. Brady McEarl also got things started on the defensive side of the ball, coming up with a fumble recovery after a big hit from Stewart County’s Jeremiah Tolbert. McEarl punched in another touchdown in the 2nd quarter, which led the South team to a 14-0 halftime lead. The South team picked up where they left off with a big hit on the goal line from Huntingdon’s Bryson Whiteside causing a fumble and Camden’s Eli Kee went 95 yards for a defensive touchdown. The score at the end of the 3rd quarter was 22-0, in favor of the South Team. Huntingdon’s Whiteside took a 27-yard rushing attempt for a touchdown for the South’s team final touchdown of the night. Jonathan Pritchard handed off to Elye Pearson to score the two-point conversion. The final score of the All-Star contest came to be 30-0, with bragging rights going to the South Team over the North Team.

The South Team was coached by Henderson County North’s Chris Smith and assisted by Henderson County North’s Kevin Allen and Henderson County South’s Doug McCaslin. “I can’t say enough good things about the South team, especially our local…

For complete coverage, see the November 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

