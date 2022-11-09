Lions Football Season Comes to End With Loss

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions football team made the 2022 TSSAA state football playoffs this season, as the team headed to Mt. Pleasant High School last Friday evening, November 4, 2022. The Lions were riding a two-game winning streak entering the playoffs and knew the competition would be fierce on the night. Scotts Hill had prepared throughout last week for the opportunity, but unfortunately the Lions weren’t able to get things going in the game to take the win. In the end, Scotts Hill was defeated by a final score of 34-0, thus ending the Lions 2022 season.

Mount Pleasant would score 21 points in the first quarter and add another seven points before halftime. Scotts Hill trailed 28-0 at intermission. Mount Pleasant High School came out in the third quarter and added another six points to the scoreboard. Scotts Hill wasn’t able to score any points during the entire game, as Mount Pleasant took the win and ended the Lions season.

Scotts Hill ran a total of 53 plays in the game, which collected the Lions 74 total yards. Scotts Hill garnered nine yards through the air and accumulated…

For complete coverage, see the November 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!