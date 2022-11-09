LHS Tigers Football Continue Playoff Run

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers football team made their way into the 2022 state playoffs this past Friday evening, November 5, 2022. The Tigers had been on a hot streak to end the regular season and began their TSSAA playoff run. Lexington had won their previous six contests before hosting Greenbrier last Friday night. The Tigers had no issue on the night against the Bobcats as Lexington rolled to a victory in this matchup. The final score of the game came to be 32-6, in favor of Lexington High School.

The game started with Lexington scoring 13 points in the first quarter and held Greenbrier scoreless in the opening quarter. Both Greenbrier and Lexington would each score six points apiece in the second quarter. Lexington led the game at the half by a score of 19-6. The Tigers came out in the third quarter and posted 13 more points to the scoreboard and held Greenbrier scoreless the entire second half. Lexington did not score any during the fourth quarter.

Lexington ran a total of 32 plays in the game and accumulated 288 total yards against the Bobcats. The Tigers collected 26 yards through the air and rushed for another…

For complete coverage, see the November 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

