LHS Lady Tigers Soccer Host Annual Banquet

Article by Blake Franklin-

While the 2022 season came to a close for the Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer team, there was one more event that was on the schedule. The team gathered for their year end annual soccer banquet to help recognize the achievements of the team and also highlight season awards, as well as personal awards.

Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer finished with an overall record of 10-7-1 during the 2022 soccer season.

Earning All-District honors for Lexington were Callie McDonald, Thessa Ware, and Alaysia Belew. All-Tournament selections for the Lady Tigers were Holly Simons, Sumer Foley, and Thessa Ware.

Both Thessa Ware and Callie McDonald represented Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer in the annual all-start soccer game this past weekend, on Saturday, November 5, 2022. That event was played at Milan High School.

Also, the duo of Victoria Carrington and Madison Ozier-Sifuentez were selected to represent the Lady Tigers in the rising star game, Saturday morning, which was also played at Johnny Hale Stadium, in Milan, Tennessee.

During their annual year end soccer banquet, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer team handed out individual awards for players on the team, highlighting their achievements throughout the 2022 season.

Callie McDonald was named the All Around Most Valuable Player for Lexington. The Most Improved Award was received by Maci Rainey. Earning the Brightest Newcomer Award was Holly Simons.

Both Victoria Carrington and Holly Simons were named to the Academic Award. The Tiger Award went to Thessa Ware and the Sauciest Award was presented to Madison Ozier-Sifuentez.

Kylie Waldrep took home the Most Valuable Forward Award during the banquet. Earning top honors for the Most Valuable Midfield Award was Victoria Carrington and the…

For complete coverage, see the November 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

