Family and friends gathered to see Casey Gilliam promoted to Lt. Colonel during ceremonies at the Henderson County Courthouse, November 5th.

Gilliam, a “Top Gun” pilot and Marine Corp officer was sworn in by another “Top Gun” and Henderson County Native, Navy Commander Ian Gorski. Gilliam was also joined by his Marine Corp recruiter, Jamie Stogsdill of Dresden.

After being administered the oath, his family helped pin his Lt. Colonel insignia to the uniform.

Gilliam is a Marine Corp liaison with the FAA in Atlanta. He thanked everybody for coming to the ceremony.

"Thank you for raising me and giving me the ethics, moral compass, the toughness and the…

