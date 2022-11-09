Election Results Are In With No Surprises in Henderson County

Article by Steve Corlew-

There were no surprises in the November General Election returns as Republicans Brock Martin, Kirk Haston, and Ed Jackson were elected to represent Henderson County in Nashville, November 8, 2022.

David Kustoff will represent Henderson County in Congress and Bill Lee won re-election as Governor.

In Henderson County, 6,537 voters turned out for the election with 2,971 voting either early or by absentee.

In the Governor’s race, Lee won state-wide with 1,128,097 votes over Democratic challenger Dr. Jason Martin’s 572,153. In Henderson County, Lee received 5,551 votes to Martin’s 822.

In the 8th District, U. S. House Race, David Kustoff easily won with 155,556 votes over challenger Lynnette P. Williams. Williams had 51,083 votes. In Henderson County, Kustoff had 5,573 votes to Williams’ 807.

In the State Senate race, incumbent Republican Ed Jackson won the 25th District seat with 35,765 votes over independent Ronnie Henley’s 9,278. Jackson received 5,590 votes in Henderson County, compared to Henley’s 736.

In the 79th Tennessee House of Representatives, Brock Martin had 12,620 votes to win over Democratic challenger Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson received 2,924 votes. Henderson County’s results gave Martin 3,802 votes and Jefferson 707.

In the 72nd Tennessee House of Representative race, Republican Kirk Haston was unopposed. Haston had 14,775 votes district-wide. In Henderson County, Haston received 1,834 votes.

For complete coverage, see the November 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!