SH Lions Football Team Headed to State Playoffs

The Scotts Hill High School Lions football team rounded out the end of their regular season this past Friday evening, as the team hit the road for the final game. The Lions traveled to East Hickman High School on October 28, 2022, to face off against the Eagles football program. Scotts Hill looked to take home a win and keep the momentum going heading into the 2022 TSSAA football state playoffs and that was the result of this game. The Lions went on to take the victory over East Hickman by a final score of 21-6.

Scotts Hill started by scoring seven points in the first quarter and led by one over East Hickman, as the Eagles accounted for six points in the opening quarter. The Lions then added another score in the second quarter and led 14-6, at intermission. Neither team reached the endzone in the third quarter and Scotts Hill was the only team to score in the second half. The Lions scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter and held East Hickman scoreless the entire second half.

The Lions ran a total of 41 plays in the game and collected 157 yards. Scotts Hill accumulated 118 rushing yards and collected 38 passing yards. The Lions were able to record six first downs in the game and did not have any turnovers. Scotts Hill forced four turnovers, as the Eagles lost three fumbles and threw an interception, as well. The Lions were only penalized three times in the game, that resulted in 25 penalty yards.

The leader in passing yards for Scotts Hill was Alex Thomas. He accounted for 27 yards on his one pass attempt, that resulted in a touchdown for the Lions. Kyle Carter finished 2 of 3 for 12 yards. His longest pass went for eight yards.

In the rushing attack for the Lions, Kyle Carter would lead the team with 65 yards on the ground. He recorded those yards on 18 attempts, while scoring one touchdown. Noah Clayton followed Carter with six rushing carries that garnered 46 yards. His longest carry came at 41 yards. Maddox Derryberry collected five yards on four attempts for Scotts Hill on the night as well. Alex Thomas carried the ball once for the Lions and…

