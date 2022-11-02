October Declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Article by Steve Corlew-

Efforts to raise awareness of domestic violence continued October 31st as both Lexington and Henderson County mayors proclaimed October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready jointly made the declaration. They were joined by representatives of WRAP (Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program), CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and local law enforcement.

More prevalent than most realize, domestic violence is experienced by one in four women and one in seven men in their lifetimes.

“Domestic abuse and sexual assault remain a hidden problem in our communities,” said Mamie Hutcherson, Executive Director of WRAP. “It is characterized by silence-silence from those who suffer, silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse. This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children, and men carrying the burden of shame. It prevents them from…

