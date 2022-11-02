Flags Go Up and Events Are Slated to Honor Veterans

Article by Steve Corlew-

Veterans’ groups have been busy preparing to honor those that have served this country.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts have planned events for November 11th and 12th. Both have been busy installing Field of Flags to honor those who serve.

According to VFW Post 1294 Commander Jimmy White, the day will start with a breakfast honoring veterans at 8:00 a.m. at Lexington Middle School. A parade is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on the square. Both the Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School bands are expected to participate.

Retired General Dan Woods is expected to speak at 11:00 a.m. in the main courtroom.

At 1:50 p.m. Lexington High School Renaissance and JROTC will present a program with Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready speaking. There will also be a performance by the LHS band and show choir.

American Legion Post 77 in Lexington is planning an event, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Field of Flags at Beech Lake. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. The group will have an opening ceremony and guest speakers. The ceremony will end with a…

