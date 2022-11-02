Aldermen Approved Annexation and Change Beer Ordinance

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board approved a zoning change and the annexation of property on College Drive, during a special session Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Aldermen also approved the second and final reading of a change to the city’s beer permit ordinance and granted a beer license.

The board voted unanimously to annex Tax Parcel 61.08 on College Drive on property owned by Jimmy Connell. Board members also approved a B-2 Intermediate Business zoning for the property. Aldermen also approved the plan of service for the property. The plan included the cost of providing utility service to the property. The developer is responsible for those cost.

The board unanimously approved the second reading of a change in the beer ordinance. The first reading had been approved at the board’s October 24th regular session.

The change deletes a section of the city ordinance restricting the issuance of a permit to…

