SH Lady Lions Soccer Complete Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The SHHS Lady Lions soccer team’s season came to a close on Tuesday, October 18, after an impressive overall season, several individual and group awards, and officially taking the District 11 Runner-Up position, with a regional tournament appearance for the 2022 soccer season. The tournament journey began when the Lady Lions defeated Wayne County, by a final score of 4-0 on October 11, 2022. The team continued their journey to face the number one seeded district team, Adamsville, on October 13, but fell after a hard-fought game, with the final score coming to 1-0, in favor of the Cardinals.

As district runner-up, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions progressed to the regional tournament. After holding Madison Academic to a tight 1-0 score at halftime, where the goal was scored within two minutes of the first half ending, Scotts Hill unfortunately conceded three more goals in the second half, bringing a tearful, but accomplished end to their season with an overall record of 9-6 and a district record standing at 4-2.

The SHHS Lady Lions soccer program will have representatives in the upcoming West TN All-Star matches, including senior all-stars…

