McClaine Top Rusher in LHS Football Program

Article by Blake Franklin-

Isiah McClaine, a senior running back for the Lexington High School football program, had one remarkable night on the field last Friday evening, October 21, 2022. McClaine rushed for 377 yards against Crockett County, in a 45-21 win for the Lexington Tigers.

According to multiple sources, the phenomenal performance on the field wasn’t the only remarkable accomplishment that McClaine accomplished during the game. Looking back on past records, as far back as available, many sources have said that Isiah McClaine is now the overall leading rusher in the history of the Lexington High School football program.

McClaine has rushed the ball 589 times, at this time, in his high school career for Lexington. He has recorded 5,277 total yards, which puts him atop the list of leading rushers in program history. Isiah McClaine has a total of 63 touchdowns on the ground.

Through week 10 of the 2022 regular season, McClaine has 149 rushing attempts for 1,512 total yards. He is averaging 10.1 yards per carry for Lexington this season and collected 23 rushing touchdowns, with one week left in the regular season and state playoff games that will come.

An athlete of this nature is one that is not easy to come by. Isiah McClaine has put in the work for the Lexington High School football program and is being rewarded for doing so. Everyone should get behind this young man and support him as he looks to add to his already cemented legacy for the Big Red Tigers football team.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

