LHS Tiger Football Win Five in a Row

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Lexington High School Tigers football team wanted more. Lexington welcomed Crockett County to Tiger Stadium last Friday evening, October 21, in hopes of extending that winning streak. The Tigers were well prepared and came into the game with a good game plan. Lexington would handle business and extend the winning streak to five consecutive games. The Tigers took the win on the night over the Cavaliers from Crockett County High School by a final score of 45-21.

Lexington started the game by scoring seven points in the first quarter and the Cavaliers were able to put up 14 points in the quarter. Lexington owned the second quarter by scoring 21 points before halftime and held the Cavaliers scoreless. At halftime, the score was 28-14, in favor of the Tigers. Lexington came out in the third quarter and scored once and did not allow Crockett County to reach the endzone. The Tigers recorded ten points in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers only scored seven points as Lexington came away with the win.

The Tigers ran 54 total plays in the game that garnered a whopping 467 total yards for Lexington. LHS did the majority of their work on the ground, as Lexington rushed for 473 total yards. The Tigers had negative six yards passing on the night. LHS collected 20 first downs against Crockett County and only had one turnover in the game. The Tigers also…

