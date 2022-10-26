Early Voting is Underway in Henderson County

Article by Steve Corlew-

Voters have been turning out early to cast their ballots in the November statewide election.

It has been a good, strong turnout according to election officials. Early voting started on October 19, 2022, and as of October 24th, 940 have voted early.

Early voting continues through November 3, 2022. The election office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Voters are reminded to have a state or federal photo ID.

Candidates are running for office in the U.S. House, Governor, State House and Senate, State Supreme Court and intermediate appellate courts races. The ballot also features four ammendments to the state constitution.

In the 72nd District of the state House, incumbent Kirk Haston is running unopposed. Republican nominee Brock Martin and Democrat Thomas Jackson are running for the 79th District seat.

In the State Senate District 25 race, incumbent Republican Ed Jackson faces independent challenger Ronnie Henley.

Congressional incumbent Republican candidate David Kustoff is also seeking re-election.

