SH Lions Football No Match for Lewis County

The Scotts Hill Lions football team were in their home stadium last Friday night, October 14, 2022, after coming off a bye week the previous week. The Lions hosted Lewis County. Scotts Hill looked to take a win on the night but couldn’t get things rolling on offense and weren’t able to put together a scoring drive. The Lions would take the defeat on the night by Lewis County with a final score of the game being 33-0, in favor of the Panthers.

Scotts Hill ran a total of 42 plays that garnered the team a total of ten yards in the defeat. The Lions had 12 yards through the air and were held to negative two rushing yards on the night. Scotts Hill only collected three first downs in the entire game.

The Lions went one of eight on third down efficiency, and were 50% on fourth down tries, going one for two. Scotts Hill was penalized ten times against Lewis County for a total of 130 penalty yards.

Kyle Carter went 2 for 6 in the air for 12 passing yards for Scotts Hill. His longest pass was caught for ten yards.

Rushing the football, the Lions were led by Noah Clayton. He finished with six carries for 19 yards. Clayton had a seven-yard rush for his longest run on the night. Jayden Johnson would carry the ball five times for Scotts Hill and finished with four yards. Konnor Goff had one rushing attempt for…

