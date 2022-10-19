Lexington Awarded $250,000 Justice Department COPS Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Police Department was awarded a $250,000 federal grant to improve community policing.

Lexington was one of three Tennessee agencies to receive part of $139 million grant funding announced on October 13, 2022, the Department of Justice announced. The grant is through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS hiring Program (CHP). The award provides direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire 97 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“The City of Lexington places the highest priority on matters related to safety and security of our citizens,” Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “Competition for funding like COPS funding is extremely competitive, and we are very proud that our police department’s community policing plan was recognized as a strategy worth this significant investment. Our team is committed to the community policing principles of developing community partnerships, problems solving and organizational transformation. We are preparing our future.”

According to LPD Captain Jeff Middleton, the grant will be used to provided additional community policing. The department will establish community coordination officers.

“These officers will follow up with neighborhood requests and will work directly with civic groups,” Middleton said. “It is all about…

