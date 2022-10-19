Big Red Tigers Win Region Championship on Late Field Goal

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football team traveled to Chester County last Friday night, October 14, for a chance to claim the Region 6-AAAA championship with a win. Lexington would face off against the Eagles, who are now coached by a former assistant coach for the Tigers, in Dewond Johnson. The Tigers gave the fans in attendance a game that wont soon be forgotten. Lexington battled their way throughout the game and set themselves up for the 45-yard game winning field goal as time expired. Logan Lewis connected on his try, as the time on the clock ran out, and Lexington won the game and championship by a final score of 17-14.

Lexington was trailing in the first quarter by seven points, as Chester County was the only team to score in the quarter. Neither team was able to find the endzone in the second quarter and the Eagles led 7-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Tigers made their move. Lexington scored 14 points in the quarter and held Chester County scoreless. The Eagles would score once in the fourth quarter, but Lexington connected on the game-winning field goal as time expired to take the win.

The Tigers ran 45 total plays that saw the team collect 275 total yards. Lexington recorded 108 yards through the air and the Tigers had 167 yards on the ground. LHS would finish with 11 total first downs in the game. The Tigers were 7 of 12 on third down attempts and went 1 for 1 on their fourth down attempt as well. Lexington had five penalties in the game that cost the Tigers 50 yards.

Lexington had two quarterbacks that took the ball in the game against Chester County. Ethan Jowers went 4 for 5 for 79 yards passing. His longest attempt recorded 43-yards for the Tigers. Jakob Davis was 2 of 4 through the air for 29 yards. His longest pass was for 15-yards.

On the ground, the Tigers were led by Isiah McClaine. He rushed the ball 21 times and collected 96-yards. McClaine’s longest run was for 16 yards. Jakob Davis followed him with eight carries that resulted in 79 yards. Davis had two touchdowns and his longest rushing attempt garnered…

For complete coverage, see the October 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!