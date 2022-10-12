Scotts Hill Student Anglers Compete At Beech Lake

Article by Blake Franklin-

On a beautiful day for some great fishing opportunities, the Scotts Hill Student Anglers hosted a tournament at Beech Lake on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The anglers all gave their best effort in trying to claim the tops spots during the fishing tournament. There was a large crowd gathered at the end of the day, to witness the weigh in of each fishing team and to determine the results of the day.

The high school team of Case Blankenship and Weston Carver took the top spot in the tournament and also were awarded big fish by the judges, as well. The duo’s boat was captained by Lee Whitehead. Coming in second place in the high school division was the team of Chase Stubblefield and Avery Dunaway. The team of Zach Hudgens and Nick Hart would round out the top three teams in the high school division of the tournament on that Saturday.

In the junior division, the results were as follows. Taking the top spot in the junior division was the team of Ross Wilson and Nate Wilson. Placing second in the junior division was the team of Jackson Leath and Mike Culberson. Hunter Hampshire and Todd Goude placed third in the junior division to round out the top three teams. Also, Landon Kelly and Parker Smith were awarded big fish in the junior division.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

