Lexington Volleyball Secure Spot in Final

Article by Blake Franklin-

In the region 7AA semi-final match against Milan on Monday, October 10, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team was in a must win scenario. The winner of the contest moved on and the loser was sent packing. The Lady Tigers started off slow against the Lady Bulldogs but weren’t to be outdone on the night. Lexington rallied and took the win in four sets after dropping the first, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, and 25-20.

The win for Lexington secured two more games for the Lady Tigers this season, with the team looking to make noise in the state tournament. LHS played in the region championship game against Dyer County last night at Dyer County High School. The winner of that match will host their sub-state match, and the loser hits the road for a chance at making the state tournament.

Leading the Lady Tigers in assists against Milan was Kylie Atchison with 37. Both Emmy Corbitt and Kenzie Reeves collected two assists apiece.

Senior Ellie Smith led the team in kills with 22. She was followed by Stella Huber with ten, Kenzie Reeves with eight, Kylie Atchison collected three, and Hadley Corbitt finished with one kill in the win. Smith would also lead the team in blocks with…

For complete coverage, see the October 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

