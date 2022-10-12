Lexington Volleyball Crowned District 13AA Champions

Article by Blake Franklin-

Needing one win to claim the district championship title, Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball had one more opponent to take on to achieve their feat. The Lady Tigers went up against South Side High School in the District 13AA championship game on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. Lexington had their eyes set on winning the district plaque and while South Side gave them a competitive match, it would be the Lady Tigers who took the crown in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, and 25-20.

Leading the team in assists once again was Kylie Atchison. She finished with 31 in the win. Ellie Smith recorded three assists, while Emmy Corbitt added one.

Lexington was led in kills by Ellie Smith who recorded 16. Following her was Kenzie Reeves who collected eight kills, Kylie Atchison secured five, and Stella Huber had three kills against the Lady Hawks. Jenna Odle would collect one kill as well. Smith also was the team leader in blocks with two.

Both Emmy Corbitt and Ellie Smith each recorded seven digs apiece to lead Lexington on the night. The duo of Taylor Manness and Jenna Odle collected six digs each. Kylie Atchison, Stella Huber and Kenzie Reeves all had…

For complete coverage, see the October 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

