Election Season is Here, Early Voting Starts October 19th

Article by Steve Corlew-

Candidates for both parties were in Henderson County recently as early voting nears for the November state-wide election.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Henderson County Republicans turned out to see their candidates at the Princess Theater.

Guest speakers were 72nd District State Representative Kirk Haston and 79th District State Representative candidate Dr. Brock Martin. A representative from Tennessee Governor Lee’s Office was also in attendance. Congressman David Kustoff’s field representative was also present.

On the previous Friday, Democratic candidates for governor Dr. Jason Martin and 79th District challenger were at the Henderson County Courthouse, greeting their supporters.

Both parties were urging their side to get out to…

For complete coverage, see the October 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!