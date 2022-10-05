Minutemen Close Season With a Victory

Article by Blake Franklin-

Playing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Lexington Middle School football team hit the road for their final contest of the season. The Minutemen made their way to Parsons, Tennessee to take on Decatur County Middle School. Lexington looked to end the season on a high note and take down the Panthers to close the 2022 season. The Minutemen used all of the time allotted to take the win in their last game of the season and took down Decatur County Middle School by a final score of 16-14.

The Minutemen lost the coin toss and Decatur County elected to receive the kickoff to start the game. LMS starts off with a perfect onside kick and Brady McEarl recovered the ball to give Lexington the possession on the 48-yard line of Decatur County. The Minutemen wasted no time as Mcearl pounded the ball to the 39-yard line. Elye Pearson then took the snap around the right side rumbling his way 39-yards to the end zone. McEarl added the two-point conversion and LMS led 8-0.

Decatur County started their first drive near midfield after a nice kickoff return. The LMS defense fought hard as the Panthers made their way into the Minutemen red zone. DCMS found themselves in a fourth and two situation with time running down in first quarter and LMS held strong as a host of Minutemen players tackled the quarterback short of the first down marker.

The Minutemen took over with 80 yards to go for another score. Lexington was held up by a couple of penalties and on a long…

