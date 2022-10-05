Lexington Rolls to Big Win Over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football team had an opportunity to make some noise in west Tennessee last Friday night as the team hosted Hardin County High School. LHS had won three out of their last four games and were looking to continue the success in this game. Many knew it would be a hard-fought game against a very competitive opponent. Lexington was definitely up for the task as the Big Red Tigers upset Hardin County on the night by a final score of 28-21.

Each team traded one score apiece in the first quarter and Lexington would score once in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead at halftime. Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter and each team would also score twice apiece in the fourth quarter.

Lexington ran 56 total plays and recorded 359 yards as a team. The Tigers would not attempt a pass all night against Hardin County and rushed for the 359 yards of offense. Lexington collected 20 first downs in the game and lost one fumble on the night. The Tigers went 6 of 9 on third down attempts and were 2 for 2 on their fourth down attempts against Hardin County.

Isiah McClaine was a work horse on the evening for Lexington High School. He rushed the ball 39 times and collected 277 yards on the ground. McClaine scored three times for the Tigers in the win. Jakob Davis followed him with 11 carries that garnered 74 yards and one touchdown. Ashton Hart rushed the ball twice for eight yards.

Leading the team in tackles on the night was Jakob Davis and Rocky Hurley. Each player recorded three tackles apiece in the win. TJ Hart and…

For complete coverage, see the October 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!