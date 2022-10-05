Lady Tigers Undefeated In District Play on Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the regular season winding down and the postseason approaching, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team had one district match left to play on the season last Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Lexington made their way to Savannah, Tennessee to take on Hardin County High School. The Lady Tigers were hoping to stay undefeated in district play on the season with a win on the night and that is exactly what occurred against Hardin County. Lexington took the win in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-10, and 25-9.

Senior Kylie Atchison led in assists with 30, while Emmy Corbitt secured one assist for the Lady Tigers. Another senior, Ellie Smith, led the team in kills with 23. Atchison recorded five kills and both Aubrey Hart and Kenzie Reeves finished with four each. Gracie Bromley collected one kill in the win.

Both Atchison and Smith each recorded one block apiece over Hardin County. The team leader in digs was Kenzie Reeves. She collected 11 in the match. Following her was Ellie Smith who finished with nine digs. Kylie Atchison recorded seven and both Emmy Corbitt and Aubrey Hart secured five digs apiece. The trio of Gracie Bromley, Taylor Maness, and Jenna Odle recorded…

