SH Lady Lions Soccer Celebrate Senior Night

The SHHS Lady Lions soccer team was back on their home field on September 19, 2022, to celebrate the senior players on the team as the Lady Lions faced Fayette Ware soccer. The night began with the senior ceremony recognizing senior players Layla Adams, Addison Cameron, Kiersten Perry, Brenda Plascencia, Tesla Pollock, Lillian Richardson, and Kaylyn Tate. Senior players and parents/guardians were presented with floral arrangements and personalized gifts from their coaches and team, as well as appreciation for their contributions to the Lady Lions Soccer program.

The Lady Lions capped off senior night with a dominating performance on the field, defeating Fayette Ware by a final score of 8-0. Multiple shot opportunities were taken by various players including Layla Adams, Julie Hampton, Addison Cameron, Charlotte Lansing, Kiersten Perry, Lillian Richardson, Jordan Hampton, Kelcey Roach, Sydney Smart, and Brenda Plascencia.

Liberty Knowles led the Lady Lions soccer team in steals for the night, with five recorded, and Charlotte Lansing collected a steal as well. Corner kicks were taken by Layla Adams, Jordan Hampton, and Charlotte Lansing.

Layla Adams led Scotts Hill in goal scoring with a hat trick (3), followed by additional goals from Julie Hampton, Kiersten Perry, Jordan Hampton, Addison Cameron, and Brenda Plascencia.

The starting lineup for the night included Lillian Richardson, Tesla Pollock, Brenda Plascencia, Kaylyn Tate, Liberty Knowles, Layla Adams, Kiersten Perry, Charlotte Lansing, Addison Cameron, Julie Hampton, and goalie Kaitlyn Thompson. Thompson had another clean sheet for the night in the win.

All Lady Lions players, from the bench to the field, were active in securing a successful night on the pitch for the SHHS Lady Lions. The win over Fayette Ware brought their overall season record to 7-2. The Lady Lions also own a district record of 3-1.

