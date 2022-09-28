BRWDA Approves Permit Increases for 2023

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Beech River Watershed Development Authority board approved an increase in lake permit fees during its quarterly meeting on September 23, 2022.

A new annual permit will increase from $20 to $25. The daily use permit increase from $3 to $5. The current permit fees were set in 2009. The daily use permit has been the same since 1998, according to BRWDA Executive Secretary Keith Wish.

“That rate has been with us 13 years,” Wish told the board of the current rates. “With the economy and inflation, with what we had in attendance over…

