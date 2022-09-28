Broadband Service Will Open New Doors for Henderson, Decatur Counties

Article by Steve Corlew-

The recent announcement of a $27.49 million grant for broadband to be built by the Lexington Electric System has not only excited Lexington and Henderson County, but also neighboring Decatur County.

LES will be providing broadband service to 17,851 residential customers and that will include those in Decatur County.

The grant is the second largest awarded. Tennessee awarded a total of $447 million in infrastructure investment with the grant on September 12, 2022.

Lexington Electric System also had help from The Ayers Foundation and Rural Innovations Strategies, Inc. in securing the grant. The Ayers Foundation worked with 13 at-risk and distressed counties across Tennessee to help them secure the grant funds.

“It will be huge,” Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy said adding that it will help greatly in industrial recruiting. “I am highly supportive of providing competition in the area of broadband,” Creasy said. “I support them and will help anyway I can,” Creasy added.

Many people are now working remotely, and broadband will help open rural areas for more development.

Currently Decatur County is working to bring sewer to its industrial park near…

