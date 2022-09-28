Big Red Tigers Victorious In Homecoming Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the homecoming festivities being celebrated before the start of the game last Friday evening, September 23, 2022, Lexington High School football was set to keep the spirit going with their football game as the team hosted Westwood High School on the night. Lexington started fast and never looked back as the team trounced Westwood to take the win. The final score of the contest was 50-6, in favor of the Big Red.

Lexington started the game by taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers added 20 more points in the second quarter and the score at halftime was 41-0. The Big Red scored nine points in the third quarter and set the cruise control into the fourth quarter to take the victory.

Ethan Jowers was 2 of 4 at the quarterback position for Lexington High School. Jowers threw for 25 yards in the game. Lexington collected 263 total yards on 23 plays in the game. The Tigers rushed for 238 yards in the victory, securing 12 first downs in the game.

On the ground, Lexington was led by Isiah McClaine who carried the ball eight times and recorded 139 yards with four touchdowns. Romillo Smith had three attempts for 52 yards and one score. Jakob Davis ran the ball once for 24 yards and recorded a touchdown as well. Freddy Vega III had two attempts for 24 yards and Ashton Montague and Ethan Jowers both carried the ball once on the night for the Tigers that…

For complete coverage, see the September 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!