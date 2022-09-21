Scotts Hill, Doe Creek School Plans Appreciation Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

Many activities are planned around the celebration of the Doe Creek school house and the city of Scotts Hill.

The City of Scotts Hill will host its 40th annual Scotts Hill Appreciation Day September 30th and October 1st at Scotts Hill City Park. The 15th annual historic Doe Creek School House Appreciation Day will be October 1st.

Activities at the Doe Creek School will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a re-enactment of a day in a one room schoolhouse. Special guests will include state officials, federal judges, and local historians. There will be civil war displays, presentations by the Boy Scouts and the VFW. The Medlins will also perform.

In Scotts Hill, gospel music and a gospel singing will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Scotts Hill City Park.

Several activities are planned for Saturday, October 1, 2022, including a Cornhole Tournament, a Touch-A-Truck Event, and activities for…

For complete coverage, see the September 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

