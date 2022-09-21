Lexington Rebounds With Win Over McNairy



Article by Blake Franklin-

After playing a very competitive game but unfortunately taking the loss the week prior, Lexington was back on the road last Friday night, in a game that saw the Tigers travel to McNairy County. The Tigers had put together a game plan during the week that would be successful for Lexington against the Bobcats. LHS never trailed in the game and went on to pitch a shutout over McNairy County on the night. Lexington took the win in blowout fashion by the final score of 49-0.

The win puts the team’s overall record at 2-3 on the year, with a district record of 2-0.

Lexington scored 14 points in the first quarter and added another 21 points in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead into halftime. The Tigers came out in the third quarter and scored 14 more points before cruising the rest of the game. LHS did not allow McNairy County to score a single point in the win.

The Tigers ran 44 plays and netted 262 yards in the game. Lexington only allowed McNairy County to gain 96 total yards. LHS recorded 12 first downs in the contest, as well. All of Lexington’s yard came in the rushing attack against the Bobcats. LHS was penalized ten times in the game for 69 yards.

Isiah McClaine led the team in rushing with 151 yards on ten attempts. He scored five touchdowns in the game as well. Jakob Davis ran the ball eight times for 55 yards and scored once for the Tigers. Romillo Smith collected 22 yards on five carries with one touchdown. Ashton Hart ran the ball three times for…

For complete coverage, see the September 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

