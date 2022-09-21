Lady Tigers Soccer Grab Big District Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer team was on their home field welcoming the McNairy County Lady Bobcats soccer team on Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022. This was a big match for the Lady Tigers, as this would be a district opponent that Lexington was hosting. A win would go far in the overall standings for the Lady Tigers come postseason play.

Ultimately, the Lady Tigers would take the win over McNairy County by a final score of 2-1. The girls fought hard and played well all evening long against the Lady Bobcats. Lexington controlled the game offensively the entire match and the defense played just as hard and only allowed the one score to McNairy County that came off a corner kick.

Lexington would be led in goals scored by two Lady Tiger teammates. Kylie Waldrep scored one goal for the Lady Tigers and Victoria Carrington added the other goal in the win.

Callie McDonald recorded an assist against the Lady Bobcats and another great outing by goalkeeper Holly Simmons ensued the entire game. Simmons finished the night by collecting nine saves on goal.

The Lady Tigers played last night, Tuesday, September 20, on the road as the team headed to Henderson, Tennessee to take on Chester County. That match was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. The Lady Tigers last home game of the season will be tomorrow night, September 22, 2022. Lexington welcomes Sacred Heart to their home turf and that match will begin at 5:00 p.m.

