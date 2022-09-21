Lady Tigers Make Gold Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team participated in the Creek Wood Invitational on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Dickson County, Tennessee. The Lady Tigers went up against some very talented teams and came away with some success in the tournament. Lexington made their way into the championship match in the Gold Bracket before falling to Creek Wood in that match. The Lady Tigers took wins over Northeast, Fairview, and Harpeth. Lexington was defeated by Creek Wood twice on the day.

Game one saw the Lady compete against Northeast. This match was won by Lexington in two straight sets, 25-9 and 25-9.

Kylie Atchison led the team in assists with 19. Ellie Smith had 10 kills and Aubrey Hart finished with five. Hart and Smith also led the team in blocks with one each. Emmy Corbitt collected five aces in the win also. The service points leaders against Northeast were Kylie Atchison and Emmy Corbitt, with 14 service points each.

In their second game of the day, Lexington took on Fairview. The Lady Tigers were victorious in this match in two sets as well, 25-11 and 27-25.

Atchison would lead the team in assists again with 20. Smith and Huber led in kills with 10 and 6, respectively. Both Ellie Smith and Kylie Atchison had one block each to lead the Lady Tigers in the match. Atchison would collect eight digs and Corbitt recorded seven. Kenzie Reeves, along with Corbitt and Atchison led Lexington in aces with two each.

The Lady Tigers took their first defeat against Creek Wood in the third game of the day. Lexington fell in two matches, 21-25 and 11-25.

Lexington was back in the win column in game four against Harpeth. The Lady Tigers took down Harpeth in three sets, 25-16, 20-25, and 15-9. Leading the way in assists was Kylie Atchison with…

