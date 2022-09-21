HCN Tigers Can’t Overcome Turnovers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Henderson County North Tigers football team was on their home turf on Thursday evening, September 15, as the Tigers welcomed Northeast Middle School to town. Henderson County was looking to take a home win in front of their hometown supporters, but turnovers for the team proved to be too much to overcome. Henderson County North would find themselves on the losing end of things, as the evening came to a close. The Tigers were defeated by Northeast Middle School by a final score of 38-28.

Henderson County North’s offense came to play that night, scoring the second most points the team has scored this season. The contest was a high scoring affair that went back and forth during the game with Henderson County having a shot to win it in the end. Three costly turnovers would end up being the difference in the game as Northeast Middle would capitalize on all three of Henderson County North’s giveaways.

The Tigers had a costly fumble that Northeast returned for a touchdown and two fumbles on kickoff returns that would set Northeast Middle up for scores.

In a game that ended 38-28, those three turnovers proved costly for Henderson County North. The Tigers fought hard the entire game but could not get past their turnovers to win the game. Northeast came in with a 4-2 overall record and were a strong football team, but the Tigers from Henderson County never backed down as they…

