Local Fire Departments Honored for Smoke Detector Program

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee Fire Marshall’s Office honored and recognized the Henderson County Fire Department as the leader in smoke detector installations in the state, Thursday, September 8, 2022, while the Lexington Fire Department ranked ninth.

The awards came on the 10th anniversary of the Get Alarmed Program in Tennessee. The program is a grant-funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the State Fire Marshall’s office.

The program saves lives and saves property, according to HCFD Chief Lynn Murphy. The department started early with the program and was one of the first departments to get involved.

“There have been 14 confirmed lives saved, since we started the program,” Chief Murphy said. The state was awarded a grant for the program, which began in November 2012, after having experienced the…

