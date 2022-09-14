LMS Secures Homecoming Win Against Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington Middle School had their football homecoming festivities last Thursday evening, September 8, before the team welcomed Chester County to Minutemen Stadium. Lexington was looking to keep the celebrations going with a win over an undefeated Eagles football team. The Minutemen knew this would be a difficult task on the night, as Chester County was having a very good season. Lexington wasn’t going to let the Eagles ruin the night as the Minutemen took down the undefeated Chester County team by a final score of 20-14.

The Eagles started by winning the coin toss and differed to the second half. LMS received the ball to start the game and put together a great drive, but the Minutemen stalled deep in Eagle territory. A couple penalties pushed the ball back to midfield and Chester County stood strong and stopped Lexington on fourth down.

Chester County got right to work, and it didn’t take the Eagles long to find the endzone. On the second play of the drive, the Eagles scored from 48 yards out and converted a successful two-point conversion that put the score at 8-0.

Lexington received the ball and was held once again on fourth down by Chester County, where the Eagles took over in Minutemen territory. The Minutemen dug in and returned the favor with a huge stop of Chester County on fourth down. LMS got the ball back with…

