LHS Football Suffers Loss to Tomcats

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School football team was on the road last Friday evening, September 9, as the Tigers headed to Brownsville, Tennessee to compete against the Haywood County Tomcats. Lexington was able to string a bit of success together during the game but overall, it would be Haywood County who kept the game in check. Lexington showed great fight in the game, but unfortunately the Tigers took the loss on the night. Lexington was defeated by Haywood County, 42-28.

Lexington would trail by seven points at the end of the first quarter and the halftime score of the contest was 28-7, Haywood. Both teams scored once in the third quarter and Lexington would score twice in the fourth quarter and hold the Tomcats to one score. Their effort wasn’t enough to secure a victory in the end.

The Tigers ran a total of 56 plays that collected the team 410 yards of total offense. On the ground, Lexington accumulated 368 yards and the Tigers collected 42 yards through the air. Lexington was also able to gain 16 first downs in the contest.

Lexington would go 3 of 9 in the game on third down conversion rate and were 2 of 3 on fourth down attempts.

Through the air, Ethan Jowers was 1 of 7 for 42 yards. That would be the only passing yards for Lexington High School in the game.

Rushing, Jakob Davis led the team with 123 yards on 15 carries, scoring one touchdown. Isiah McClaine carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards and…

For complete coverage, see the September 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!