Lady Tigers Soccer Take Win Over Hardin County

The Lexington Lady Tigers soccer team was on the road last Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, against Hardin County High School. This match was a district game, and the Lady Tigers were looking to stay undefeated in district play. Lexington would have another dominant performance against Hardin County and came away with the win. The final score of the contest was 5-2.

Lexington was led in goals scored by Victoria Carrington. She finished the match with a team high two goals. Callie McDonald, Ivey Pullam, and Kylie Waldrep all netted one goal each in the win against Hardin County High School.

Both Callie McDonald and Victoria Carrington led the Lady Tigers soccer team in assists in the win, with one each by both players.

Goalkeeper Holly Simmons put in a very impressive performance on the night against the Lady Tigers of Hardin County. Simmons recorded seven saves in the…

