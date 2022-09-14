Henderson County Free Fair Begins a Weeklong Run

Article by Steve Corlew-

The annual Henderson County Free Fair opened for business Monday night as the crowds took advantage of the long running free fair.

The midway will open each night through Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. Those nights will feature a $20 bracelet. Friday will be School Day, with the midway opening from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet day. Friday night the midway opens at 6:00 p.m. with a $25 bracelet. Wednesday is Industrial Appreciation night.

Saturday the midway opens at noon until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet. Saturday night the midway…

For complete coverage, see the September 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

