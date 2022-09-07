LMS Takes Bragging Rights with Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School football team was in action last Thursday evening, September 1, against an in-county rival in Henderson County North. The Minutemen looked to even their record out with a win over the Tigers on the night. Lexington Middle School took control of the game and never looked back as the Minutemen were victorious over HCN that night. The final score of the game came to be 22-6, in favor of Lexington Middle School.

Henderson County North received the opening kickoff and the LMS defense stood strong in their first series forcing the Tigers to punt. The Minutemen took over the ball and went to work by grinding down the field behind the hard running of Brady McEarl and Elye Pearson. A huge gain by Pearson set up McEarl for the score. LMS was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion and the score was 6-0.

On the very next drive, the Minutemen defense held the Henderson County North Tigers on fourth down and Lexington would take over on their own 10-yard line. Lexington then drove 70-yards before the half but the Henderson County North defense stepped up and flexed their muscles to stop the Minutemen. Lexington Middle led at halftime by a score of 6-0.

The LMS Minutemen received the second half kickoff and went back to the ground game to move the ball down to the Henderson County North 12-yard line into Tiger territory. Elye Pearson took the football around the left corner for a score, but the touchdown was negated for a holding call. With the ball on the 17-yard line, LMS would go back to Pearson and he…

