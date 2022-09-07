HCN Tigers Victorious Over Trinity Christian

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Tigers of Henderson County North were in action last week in two games. Henderson County North would take on TCA on Tuesday, August 30, and then the team was in competition on Thursday, September 1, 2022, against Lexington Middle School. The Tigers would split the games as HCN secured the win over TCA and fell to the LMS Minutemen.

Henderson County North traveled to Trinity Christian Academy on Tuesday, August 30, to play against the Lions. The Tigers received the ball first and marched 70-yards, mainly on the ground, with some strong runs by Aviance Huddleston. Jonathan Pritchard did connect with Aiden Seaton on a pass to keep the drive going. Alex Stowe found the endzone as he carried the ball off the left end for a touchdown. Pritchard hit Seaton for the two-point conversion to make the score 8-0.

The Tigers defense played a phenomenal game, which started from their first series on defense. Henderson County North held an 8-0 lead until late in the contest. TCA then scored and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game 8-8.

HCN had another chance to drive to try to win but would have to punt. TCA was driving down the field but committed a turnover on a fumble. Bryce Woodson scooped the ball and tried to score, but was…

