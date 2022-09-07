Crossroads Commission Approve Solid Waste Letter, Discussed ARPA Funds

Article by Steve Corlew-

The City of Parkers Crossroads Commission approved a letter to residents about the new garbage pickup fee and they discussed the American Rescue Plan funds, during the regular monthly meeting, September 1, 2022.

Parkers Crossroads commissioners will end their free garbage collection on October 1, 2022. The new weekly service will begin on October 3, 2022. Any resident not wanting this service will have to notify city manager Steve McDaniel by September 27, 2022.

“If somebody wants to opt out, they can by the 27th (of September),” Commissioner Tony Hardee said. “A 95-gallon container will cover most folks,” Mayor Kenneth Kizer added.

Residents on water wells will have to give the Lexington Water Department their address and information to start the service. Since Parkers Crossroads has no city owned public utility, the…

