Tigers No Match for Riverside Panthers

In a game that is an annual rival game, the Lexington High School Tigers football team hit the road last Thursday evening, August 25, to take on the Panthers of Riverside High School. Lexington took a defeat in the season opener against South Gibson and were trying to get in the win column against the Panthers. LHS played on Thursday night last week, as this season each team will have to play a game on Thursday nights, due to a shortage in referees. The Tigers had no answer for Riverside as Lexington fell on the night by a final score of 40-13.

The Tigers were able to run a total of 42 plays from the line of scrimmage on the offensive side of the ball. Lexington collected 152 total yards. 69 of those yards came through the air, while the other 83 yards were collected on the ground. Lexington produced nine first downs in the game but were only 1 of 5 on third downs and their only fourth down try was unsuccessful. The Tigers committed two turnovers in the game, one fumble and one interception.

Penalties were an issue for Lexington in the game as the Tigers committed 11 for 76 total penalty yards.

On offense, Ethan Jowers made the start at quarterback for the Tigers. He finished 3 of 8 passing, accumulating 15 yards through the air. Jowers also threw one interception against the Panthers. He would have two rushing yards in the game and collect one…

